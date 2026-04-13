Waite Park Police are reporting theft of a package from a mail box in Waite Park off St. Andrews Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the suspect vehicle is a white Ford F150.

Looking for Hit and Run Driver

The St. Cloud Police Department are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run. Mages says the vehicle was driven by a young female between the age of 18-20 years old. She says the vehicle has significant damage to the passenger side and that includes a missing mirror and window. A photo of that vehicle is available on the Tri County Crime Stoppers facebook page.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.