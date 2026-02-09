The Waite Park Police Department are reporting that a resident had one of their license plates missing off their vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the victim isn't exactly sure where it happened but noticed it after they left a business in Waite Park.

Community Alert

Mages suggests that if you see someone removing a license plate in a parking lot to contact police. She says if you notice that one or both of your license plates are missing to contact police immediately.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

