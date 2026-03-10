Waite Park Police are reporting the theft of items inside packages at an apartment complex in the 500 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the packages were left in the entry way of the apartment building. She says when the person receiving the packages went to retrieve them, the packages were there but the contends were gone.

Stolen Strap Metal

Waite Park Police are also reporting strap metal theft on the south side of County Road 75 at a business location.

Contract Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.