The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office are reporting theft of items in fish houses on the Briggs Lake Chain in Palmer Township. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says some of these fish houses were locked while some were unlocked. She says these crimes are happening primarily during overnight hours and typically include the taking of fishing equipment and tools.

Vehicle Theft

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting multiple thefts from motor vehicles mainly in the St. Cloud State University area and St. Germain Street West and 22nd Street South. Mages says items taken include ID cards, transaction cards, cash, dash cameras and some license plates. She says these individuals are usually targeting unlocked vehicles. Mages says St. Cloud Police are also seeing an uptick in Hyundai and Kia vehicle theft.

Package Theft

St. Cloud Police are also reporting package thefts. Mages says this is more common at apartment buildings. St. Cloud Police are also seeing theft at storage lockers along Roosevelt Road and from apartment garages.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages, click below.