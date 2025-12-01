The Sherburne County Sheriff's office are reporting wire theft from farm irrigation systems within the county.

Theft in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen trailer that was taken from the 300 block of 28th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the trailer has 2 wheels and is black and silver in color. The license plate is ADPY983.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

