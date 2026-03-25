Waite Park Police are reporting another case of someone having their license plate stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the victim isn't sure exactly when the theft took place but it was within the last week.

Helpful Hint

Mages says this is a good reminder to people that if you notice your license plate missing to report it to Police immediately. She says the person who took the plate likely did so to commit crimes. Mages says it is helpful to police if you know where the theft of your plate happened in case video may be available.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.