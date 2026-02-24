Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen license plate on 2nd Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says the suspect took just one of the plates off the vehicle. She explains that sometimes people will steal plates and go onto commit crimes so she advises victims to report the plates stolen as soon as possible.

Scam Warning

Mages plans to put up signs in Waite Park on Bitcoin machines warning people that if someone is asking you to put money into the Bitcoin machine, it's possible that it's a scam.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.