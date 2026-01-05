The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a burglary on January 1 at 1013 2nd Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says a door was broken out and some vapes were taken from inside the business.

Stolen Trailer in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen trailer. More information is expected including a picture of the trailer and suspect's vehicle on the Tri County Crime Stoppers facebook page.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.