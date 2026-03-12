Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from an unlocked vehicle that was parked inside a community accessed garage. It happened in the 200 block of 3rd Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says an auxiliary cord, sunglasses, a knife and garage door opener was taken.

Abandoned Building Break-In

Waite Park Police are also reporting 3 juvenile males entered an abandoned building without permission. Mages says they were wearing dark clothing with backpacks. She says one of males was wearing a black and red jacket.

Mail Theft

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting an ongoing issue with mail theft. Mages says locations affected include Lake George, Colonial Park Gardens, and on the eastside near Johnson Road. St. Cloud Police are also reporting burglaries at apartment complex garages.

Contract Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.