Getting into a cold vehicle isn't great which is why many of us chose to warm up our vehicles on cold days in Minnesota. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers recommends making sure your locking the doors of your vehicle while it runs unattended. She says there have been cases where people will steal an unattended running vehicle as a crime of opportunity. Mages cited an example in Waite Park, months ago where someone ran into a gas station and back out in just a few minutes and their unlocked unattended running vehicle was stolen.

Avoid Theft in Business Parking Lots

Gyms in January tend to get busy with many people wanting to lose weight and exercise more. Mages reminds people to bring a lock with you, if the gym you're using has lockers. She says if you leave personal belongings in your car to not leave them in plain sight where potential thieves can see them. Mages also reminds everyone to lock your door when going into the businesses including workout facilities.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.