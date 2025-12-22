The Waite Park Police department are reporting a vehicle was broken into on the 700 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the victim had left their purse in the vehicle with their credit cards and cash. She says it was all being held in a black aluminum bag. The bad was taken.

Photo: Jeff McMahon - WJON Photo: Jeff McMahon - WJON loading...

Stolen Vehicle in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are also reporting a vehicle theft in the 900 block of 7th Street South. Mages says the vehicle was a 2008 gray Honda Pilot with license plate number ELR-303. She says a spare key was left in the vehicle. Both crimes were committed on the same night in Waite Park.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.