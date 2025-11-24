This is the time of year where more and more packages show up on doorsteps. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers has some suggestions so you don't become a victim of porch pirates.

Different Location to Have Packages Delivered

Mages says, if you aren't home during the day, have packages sent to your workplace, a parents house or a neighbor, if possible. She says having a door bell camera can be helpful as you may have an image of the person but they would need to be identified. Mages says other options include tracking of your package or getting insurance.

Safe Websites

Mages also wants people to be aware of the websites you frequent. She suggests being sure the site you are using is a safe site to purchase items. Mages says she is aware of a recent hack where someone inserting their credit card information on a non safe site had money was taken from their account.

What Card to Use

Mages suggests using your credit card when shopping and not your debit card because if the card is hacked the money isn't coming directly out of your account. She says to monitor your credit card statements and activity on your account.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

