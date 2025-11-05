There are a couple new scams to report according to Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers. She says one of them took place in Becker Township in Sherburne County where someone posted an ATV on Facebook Marketplace to be sold. Mages says the person never came to look at it and instead arranged for a transport service to come pick it up. The victim saw the funds were in their account that day but the next day they noticed the funds were taken out. Mages indicates the ATV was delivered to a parking lot which makes it difficult to know who ended up with it. The victim is out the money without the ATV.

Scams In Avon

Mages says in Avon a few attempted scams have been reported. She says one was a romance scam where someone reaches out to a potential victim on social media. Mages says the perpetrator gets the victim to believe they are in a relationship before claiming to have a financial hardship and they need money sent immediately.

Mages indicates a Publisher's Clearing House scam attempt took place against another Avon resident. The attempt asked the victim for $1,000 to claim their prize but the victim did not fall for it. In both cases in Avon, the scams did not cost the potential victims any money.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages, click below.