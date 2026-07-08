The Sartell Police Department are reporting that officials were called to a vandalism at Watab Park. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says officers arrived to see several spray painted quotes and images on the outside of the pavilion, restrooms and storage closet. This is the 2nd time this week that location has been vandalized.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Package Theft

Waite Park Police are reporting packages stolen from the entry way of an apartment building on 10 block of 15th Avenue North. Waite Park Police are also reporting a stolen license plate.

Stolen Dump Trailer

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a black dump trailer that says "V Trailers LLC" was taken.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.