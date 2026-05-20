ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids woman died early Monday after being hit by a car while walking in traffic.

St. Cloud Police responded to the 1800 block of 9th Avenue North at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Police say 57-year-old Tammy Hamby was walking in the northbound lanes of traffic when she was struck by a northbound car.

A paramedic crew found Hamby unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving efforts were immediately started, and Hamby was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead while at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Lesa Nelson of Sauk Rapids, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the crash scene. The case is being investigated by the St. Cloud Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit.

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