ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is dead after a high-speed chase on University Drive on Monday night. The St. Cloud Police Department says at about 10:40 p.m., an officer saw a car traveling west on University Drive near Killian Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Radar indicated the vehicle was going 62 miles per hour in a posted 30 miles per hour zone.

The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver accelerated and failed to stop. Pursuit was started as the car crossed University Bridge, but was halted when the driver entered the eastbound lane. The driver then continued speeding and entered the roundabout at 5th Avenue, where he collided with a parked truck and a light pole in the parking lot of an apartment building at the southwest intersection. Police Officers, Mayo Paramedics, and St. Cloud firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the 41-year-old driver from St. Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene. No other people were in the fleeing car.

A 53-year-old St. Cloud man was in the parked pickup truck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Names have not been released as the case remains under investigation, but authorities say the driver of the speeding car's license was cancelled due to his past driving conduct.

