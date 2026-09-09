ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was arrested after a report of gunshots in St. Cloud on Tuesday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a call of possible gunshots around 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 17th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they made contact with three boys and 39-year-old Arlesia Robinson of St. Cloud. During the course of the investigation, officers saw a handgun in plain sight through a window. Authorities say Robinson was uncooperative with the police and had a felony warrant out of Sherburne County.

She resisted arrest and was later taken into custody after hiding in the attic. St. Cloud Police say no one was hurt related to the gunfire, and the handgun located was a BB pistol. Robinson was provided with medical attention and is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges for obstructing legal process and the felony warrant.

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