MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a homicide investigation.

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On Thursday at about 7:30 a.m., deputies were called to 9127 State Highway 25 Northeast in the city of Monticello for a report of an unresponsive man. He has been identified as 57-year-old Daniel Ferdelman of Monticello. Evidence gathered at the scene indicated he had been in a recent altercation with another man identified as 48-year-old Steven Stahlberg of Monticello. Ferdelman's cause of death was later ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

An extensive statewide search was conducted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office and other Law Enforcement agencies. Stahlberg's vehicle was found at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday by the Cass County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.