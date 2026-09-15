SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is looking for speakers for upcoming events. The district is seeking high school alumni who are currently serving in the military or are veterans to speak at its Veterans Day presentation on November 11th at the Middle School.

They are also looking for parents or guardians who would be interested in speaking at future events. The district says they have a tradition of welcoming lawmakers, service members, local Color Guard, and family members of current students to their special events.

Sixth Grade Social Studies Teacher Karlye Rude says the annual Veterans Day presentation is a meaningful event for students, staff, and families.

Anyone interested in being the Veterans Day speaker can share their background and contact information with the district by going to www.isd748.org/isd748veteransday.

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