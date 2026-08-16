SARTELL (WJON News) --The high school volleyball season will soon be starting, and one local school will have a historic match. Sartell-Stephen High School girls' volleyball team will host a sanctioned game outdoors on September 10th. The Sabres will take on Sauk-Rapids-Rice in the match on a specially built outdoor court.

Head Coach Riley Marod says the outdoor game is something she has always wanted to do, and it came together quickly:

"Once I felt like I had some details really planned out, I put together a committee. So we've got an outdoor volleyball game committee that we've met maybe four or five times now, and so it certainly hasn't only been me. I actually knew from the beginning that this was going to be a very large undertaking and that I needed some other people involved to help plan."

Marod says they have a lot of cool things planned for the event, like food trucks, vendors, and more:

"And then I've kind of taken it to the next level and invited the different volleyball programs, different levels, and so St. Cloud Tech College, St. Ben's University, St. Cloud State University, U of M Golden Gophers, and then we've heard back that Major League Volleyball, so MLV Minnesota, they're going to show up and come and then LOVB (League One Volleyball) as well."

She says the teams will have tables set up with apparel and autograph opportunities, and they want to highlight all levels of volleyball in the state.

The JV game starts at 4:00 p.m., with the varsity match at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for students to attend. You can listen to the entire interview with Head Coach Riley Marod about the outdoor game below.

Sartell St. Stephen School District Sartell St. Stephen School District

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