SARTELL (WJON News) -- In a world of rising costs, there is some good news for Sartell residents. Sartell's property tax rate will remain flat for the sixth straight year. The city council approved the preliminary property tax levy at Monday night's meeting, which will hold the tax rate at 41.75%.

A property's overall tax bill could still increase or decrease based on changes in the property's value as determined by Benton or Stearns County, and/or changes in taxes charged by other taxing authorities such as the county, school district, or other special taxing districts.

Mayor Ryan Fitzhum says the preliminary levy reflects the City's ongoing commitment to responsible budgeting and long-term financial planning:

"We're proud to maintain the same City tax rate for the sixth consecutive year while continuing to invest in the services and infrastructure our community relies on."

The City says the amount approved could still be reduced but not increased before the final approval at the end of the year. Sartell will hold a public hearing on the proposed final levy and budget on December 14th before the council approves it.

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