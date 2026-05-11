Sartell City Council Aims to Tackle Emerald Ash Borer with New Grant
SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area city is looking to help in the battle against Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). At Monday night's Sartell City Council meeting, the council will vote on approving a $20,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ReLeaf Grant Program.
The funds will be used for Sartell's Regional Wood Utilization and EAB Management Program and to support the development of a regional Wood Waste & Urban Forestry Management Plan. The plan looks to create a sustainable, regional approach to handling EAB-infested trees and other wood waste products at the City's compost site and landfill facility.
The project was developed to help address the increasing impact of EAB throughout Central Minnesota and the lack of regional disposal and processing options for infested wood. The EAB Management plan has to be finished before the City can seek additional grant funding.
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