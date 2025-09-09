SARTELL (WJON News) -- Two road improvement projects moved forward for Sartell on Monday. As part of the consent agenda, the Sartell City Council approved the awarding of the Pine Cone Road and 7th Street North Corridor improvements to Design Electric, Inc. of St. Cloud. Design Electrics' bid came in about $14,000 under the city engineer's estimate. There are three parts to the project: improvements to Pinecone Road and 2 1/2 Street North, adding a signal at the intersection of Pine Cone Road and 7th Street North, and pedestrian improvements at the 7th Street North intersection.

What was the second project approved?

The second project approved was the setting of a public hearing for final assessments of the West Side Reconstruction Project. The West Side project includes the reconstruction of sewers, water mains, sidewalks, trails, and streets. A portion of the project costs is being assessed to property owners, which is why the public hearing is needed. The West Side Reconstruction Assessment hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on October 14th at Sartell City Hall.

Part of the West Side Reconstruction Project, Image courtesy of the City of Sartell Part of the West Side Reconstruction Project, Image courtesy of the City of Sartell loading...

