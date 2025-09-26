SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area city held the groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing business Friday afternoon. Niron Magnetics broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Sartell. The 1,500-ton magnet manufacturing plant will use the first new magnet material in over 40 years to produce permanent magnets. The magnets will be used in everything from car motors to electronics to robotics and drones.

When will Niron Magnetics Open and how many people will work there?

The 190,000 square foot plant is expected to be operational by early 2027 and will create 175 full-time jobs. U.S. Representative Tom Emmer, who represents Sartell, says that it is a great day for the city as it celebrates the exciting investment in American manufacturing, and the city is proud to work with so many partners to support the project. The new Niron facility will be built on the former Verso Paper Mill site, redeveloping a U.S. designated coal community property.

