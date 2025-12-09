SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell residents received an early holiday gift Monday night. The City of Sartell approved the 2026 budget at last night's city council meeting with a flat property tax for the fifth year. The 2026 tax rate will hold steady at 41.61% and remain lower than surrounding cities.

What does the mayor think about keeping the flat tax rate?

Mayor Ryan Fitzhum says the city wins because it leads with vision, discipline, and action, and Sartell's economic momentum and disciplined budgeting are reasons why the city can launch programs that reduce barriers for families and builders like the Housing Incentive Program.

What does the new housing program do?

The program, Growing Sartell Together, will waive all Water Access and Sewer Access fees and cap the core building permit cost for new single-family homes at $1,500 on existing, platted lots. The city says the program is the first of its kind for Central Minnesota and is geared towards keeping home ownership attainable while supporting growth.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

