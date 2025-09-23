Sartell’s Final Levy Hearing Set For December
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A date has been set for the final tax levy public meeting for one area city. Sartell has set the annual budget hearing for Monday, December 8th, at 6:00 p.m. in the council chambers. The city is proposing a 2.6% tax levy increase for next year, but because it matches the city's growth in net tax capacity, the actual Sartell tax rate will remain flat for the fifth year in a row.
Finance and Operations Director Rob Voshell says Sartell citizens will see no change in their city portion of property taxes as long as the respective county does not adjust its property value. He says the flat rate reflects the council's strong commitment to fiscal responsibility while maintaining the lowest tax rate among comparable cities in the area, like St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Sauk Rapids. The tax levy will be discussed at the December 8th meeting, and public input will be allowed prior to voting on the final budget and levy.
