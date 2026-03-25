The Wyndham Garden Inn in Sartell is making progress. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON to discuss all the latest happenings in the city. He says the hotel along LeSauk Drive continues to see progress with crews now working on the 3rd floor with a roof likely coming soon. Fitzthum expects the new hotel to open at the end of 2026.

Bonding Dollars Coming to Sartell?

The city of Sartell has requested $22.7 Million for infrastructure projects in the Sartell medical campus area off Highway 15. Fitzthum says the money is currently still apart of a possible bonding bill and Governor's budge being looked at by the State Legislature this session. The session is scheduled to end in May and Fizthum is optimistic the Sartell projects will stay in the bill. He says if Sartell gets the money it will allow for further infrastructure expansion of the area between Highway 15 and Pine Cone Road in Sartell where numerous medical facilities have located. Fitzthum expects more build out of those properties if the infrastructure is in place.

Road Projects

Sartell's road construction projects include the completion of the Westside reconstruct. Fitzthum says most of that was completed last year and the year before. Grizzly Lane will undergo a full reconstruct and Fitzthum says the city will also do some mill and overlays on city roads that need it.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

New Traffic Light

Sartell's new traffic light on 7th Street and Pine Cone Road is operational. Fitzthum says he's received a lot of positive comments from residents. It's been up and running for a few weeks.

Blackberrry Ridge Blackberrry Ridge loading...

Golf

Sartell has two golf courses and this is the time of year golf courses look to open, weather permitting. Fitzthum says Three Tees expects to open next week and he's not sure about Blackberry Ridge. Blackberry Ridge issued a news release earlier this year indicating a possible ownership change.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fizthum, click below.