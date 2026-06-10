The city of Sartell comes together to celebrate Summerfest Saturday July 13. Sartell Director of Engagement Nikki Sweeter joined me on WJON to discuss the events at this year's celebration.

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Parade

The Parade will take place starting at 10am. The route is along County Road 1 (Riverside Avenue). The parade will start at Riverview Intermediate School and finish at 1st Street near Watab Park. Sweeter says they have 67 units in this year's parade and she believes most of them will be giving something away to parade goers. She says they will have a drum line, 4 marching bands and 65 other units. Sweeter reminds parade goers to resist coming onto the street to ensure a safe experience.

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Community Center Events

Additional events will be held at the Sartell Community Center. They include the Summer Dash Kids 1K at 4pm, Kids Zone from 4-8pm, Live Music and Beer Garden from 4-10pm, food trucks from 4-9:30pm and fireworks at 10pm. Sweeter says no preregistration is needed for the Kids Dash event with the first 150 runners receiving a t-shirt courtesy of Magnify Financial. As soon as the kids run is done, the music will start and the Kids Zone will open.

Bands

Bands playing at Summerfest include Trace Elements from 4-5pm, followed by Kat Blue from 5:15-6:30 and Radio Nation from approximately 7-10pm. Sweeter says fireworks will start right at 10pm. She says the best viewing of the fireworks will be at Sartell Community Center as the fireworks will be shot off over Lake Francis.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nikki Sweeter, click below.