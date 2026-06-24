The city of Sartell has officially listed the Mill District property for potential sale for developers. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON... he says the property has been listed for approximately 2 weeks and there has not been any reported interest from potential buyers. The city of Sartell is working with IAG Commercial to list 26 acres. Fitzthum says he's excited for what might come back to the city council for review. He expects monthly updates or as interest grows in the sale of the property.

Bike/Walking Path

The walking path on the east side of the Mississippi River near the pedestrian bridge has had a couple of delays in its construction process. Fitzthum believes the construction of the path will wrap up this year with the paving of the bike path and walking trail. He believes the path should be open late summer. It had been planned to open late spring.

River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell) River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Panera

Panera Bread will start construction in July on their new restaurant in the River Crossing Development. Fitzthum says Panera is moving forward with their permits with their 2,400 square foot facility with a drive thru. The River Crossing development has 2 spots remaining for interested businesses. River Crossing has been in existence in Sartell for 4 years.

Discount Tire

Discount Tire is across Highway 15 from the River Crossing development. Fitzthum says they are about halfway done with their construction with the building enclosed. He says that area of town continues to see more buildout, which is exciting.

Wyndham Garden Inn

The Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel construction continues. Fitzthum says the building is enclosed and work on the inside of the property continues. He says work on the parking lot is also underway. The Hotel is still on track to open in early November.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.