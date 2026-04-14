SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell got a look at what a long-standing, undeveloped property could be going forward. Sartell's development partner, IAG Commercial, presented the final marketing concept package for the Mill District at Monday night's city council meeting.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The Verso Paper Mill explosion occurred in 2012.

The firm went over a number of items, including the things restricting the site, such as the railroad separating the lot, the extensive concrete on site that can't be reused, and the river flood plain. IAG's final recommendation for marketing the site is to target light industrial, medical technology, position the district as a destination site with an event center, and hospitality and restaurants.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Sartell took ownership of the Mill District site in 2023.

They also presented some preliminary renderings and the potential return on investment for the city. IAG left the council members the preliminary marketing materials and went over the timeline for the next steps in the process. Upon review and approval of the marketing plans, the Mill District site will be listed openly and nationally for private development.

There will be an open house held on May 11th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for the community to see what has been done and ask questions.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you. Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

Forrest City in Pictures Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud