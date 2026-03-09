SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council will vote to accept a large grant at Monday night's meeting. The council will vote to accept a $250,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Local Trail Construction Grant Program.

The funds will be used to pay for Phase 2 of the Mill District Trial. Phase 1 of the trail is currently under construction and was also supported by a DNR Grant. The total cost of Phase 2 of the trail is $344,300, and the city's 2026 budget and 10-year Facilities Master Plan account for the Mill District Trail.

Sartell has received a large amount of grants to help with the Mill District Trail.

Since taking ownership of the Mill District in 2023, the city has obtained almost $1.2 million in grants to help with planning, design, and redevelopment of the site. Approval of the grant allows the city to open Phase 2 for construction bids and to start construction this summer.

