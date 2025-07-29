SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell moved forward with two city projects at last night’s (Monday’s) meeting. The council approved Design Electric of St. Cloud as the contractor for the signal light improvements at the intersection of 2 ½ Street and Pinecone Road.

What are the improvements for the light?

The improvements include timing adjustments, revisions to the left turn phasing, new camera detection, and connection to the city’s fiber system. The next step will be for a pre-construction meeting to be held to finalize the schedule. The estimated completion date is November 30th.

What was the second project the council approved?

The city also approved an agreement to complete the design for the landfill access road. A new access is needed because the current road is part of the property being sold to Niron Magnetics. The plan approval, authorization to bid, and construction award for the road still need to be approved at future council meetings. Construction for the access road is tentatively planned to start later this year or next spring.

PAUL HABSTRITT

