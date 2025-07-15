SARTELL (WJON News) -- Two portions of the Mill District journey in Sartell moved forward Monday night. As part of the consent agenda, the city council unanimously approved two parts of the development. The council approved awarding the first phase of the water and sanitary sewer mains to Molitor Excavating.

The project will extend utilities to the north towards the existing dam facility, with construction expected to start in August. The council also approved the plan and opening of bids for phase 1 of the planned multi-use trail. The first segment of the tail will extend from the existing pedestrian bridge to the dam facility and will be about a quarter-mile in length. Bidding on the trail will begin in August, with a contract expected to be awarded in September.

The utility and sanitary sewer main work has to be completed before work on the trail can start. Construction on phase 1 of the trail is expected to start in the fall and be finished by spring of next year.

