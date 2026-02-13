The city of St. Cloud will be removing Ash trees in 2026. The spread of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer is impacting the city of St. Cloud with it already discovered in north St. Cloud on Stockinger Drive near the YMCA and Whitney Park. St. Cloud Community Services and Facilities Director Scott Zlotnik joined me on WJON.

Dutch Elm Disease

Zlotnik says years also the Dutch Elm Disease took out thousands of trees in the St. Cloud area and many residents replaced them with Ash trees. He says Dutch Elm disease is fungal while the Emerald Ash Borer is a pest. Zlotnik indicates the St. Cloud area is considered to be in the infested area for Emerald Ash Borer. He says the epicenter for this recent outbreak was in Sauk Centre. Zlotnik says the borer is usually carried by firewood.

Spotted in St. Cloud

The Stockinger neighborhood on the north side of St. Cloud is where Emerald Ash Borer started here. Zlotnik says EAB has also been located in Benton County along the Highway 23 boulevard and in Sherburne County. He says the city has steps in place to remove the approximately 12,000 ash trees in the city. Zlotnik says they will remove those starting this year.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Improvements at Whitney

The Park and Rec department made improvements at Whitney Park last year with the addition of pickleball courts, work on trails, lighting and a new regional accessible playground. Zlotnik credits Northern Paddles for their $400,000 contribution to make the 8-court pickleball court possible. The money for the improvements at Whitney were made possible by a voter approved sales tax to go toward park improvements. Zlotnik anticipates improvements coming to the concession stand and dugouts.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Zlotnik, click below.