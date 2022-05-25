Emerald Ash Borer Found Near Spicer

ST. PAUL -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in Kandiyohi County for the first time.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found Emerald Ash Borer larvae on the West side of Nest Lake near Spicer earlier this spring.

First discovered in Minnesota in 2009, the insect larvae kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Authorities say woodpeckers like to feed on the larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of the pest.

As a result, there’s an emergency quarantine that limits the movement of firewood and ash material in the northwest corner of Kandiyohi County. The emergency Quarantine covers the northeast corner of the county, from U.S. Highways 71 and 12 to the county line.

An Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational meeting will be held June 8th at 10:00 a.m.

In addition, the MDA is taking comments on adding the Kandiyohi quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. Comments will be taken through July 8th.

