Open House in Clearwater to Address Emerald Ash Borer

CLEARWATER -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is holding an open house in Clearwater Wednesday on the recent discovery of the Emerald Ash Borer.

The MDA placed Wright County under an emergency quarantine in September after the invasive pest was discovered in Clearwater. They're now proposing a formal quarantine which is meant to limit the movement of firewood and ash trees out of the county.

The Emerald Ash Borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feed on the part of the tree which moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

The open house will be at the Lions Building at Lions Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m.