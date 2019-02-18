Volunteers Wanted for Emerald Ash Borer Search

CLEARWATER -- After the destructive emerald ash borer was discovered in Clearwater last fall, officials are calling for volunteers to help with a survey in Stearns, Sherburne and Wright counties. The counties are partnering with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to conduct a survey of ash trees.

Sherburne County Forest Research Specialist Gina Hugo says woodpecker activity on ash trees can be a sign of emerald ash borer larvae under the bark and early detection is key. So, as woodpecker activity becomes heavier in late winter it's the perfect time to be out surveying ash trees for infestation.

There will be a training session for volunteers on Friday, March 15th where you'll learn what to look for out in the field. The session will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Warner Lake Nature Center in Clearwater at 1485 County Road 143.

Pre-registration is required and you must furnish your own set of binoculars.

You can register by calling 763-220-3434 or by emailing Hugo at ghugo@sherburneswcd.org