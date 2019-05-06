Sauk Centre Open House Set to Discuss Emerald Ash Borer

SAUK CENTRE -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is holding an open house Thursday to discuss the discovery of emerald ash borer in Stearns County.

The MDA confirmed the invasive pest in several trees in Sauk Centre earlier this spring. An emergency quarantine was issued immediately after the discovery on April 2nd.

A quarantine restricts the movement of trees, limbs, and hardwood out of the county. The ag department is proposing a formal quarantine to take effect at the end of May.

The open house will allow you to learn more about how to deal with the insect and prevent it from spreading further. The open house will be at the Sauk Centre City Council chambers from 6:00-8:00 p.m.