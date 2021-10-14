St. Cloud Park Projects Nearing Completion

Much of the work programmed for Centennial Park and Rotary Park West in St. Cloud has been completed but due to supply chain issues the project has been slowed. St. Cloud Park and Rec Director Scott Zlotnik joined me on WJON this week. He says they are waiting on some fabric for the chain link fence that needs to be installed. Zlotnik says they are also waiting for the court surfaces with a 30-day dry time for the asphalt. He is still hopeful that these projects can be completed this fall with a worse case scenario completion happening in the spring 2022.

Rotary Park is getting a new parking lot, basketball court and tennis court along with lighting. The tennis court and basketball surfaces will be full color coated acrylic. Zlotnik said a tennis court made more sense for the neighborhood than pickle ball because of the noise of the paddle hitting the ball. The basketball hoops and tennis court net were installed this week at Rotary Park West.

Centennial Park (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

The money to pay for these park upgrades comes from the Costco land sale in 2018. When the city sold 18 acres of Heritage Park the city council set aside $1 million of the sale proceeds to be used for neighborhood park improvements. The low bid for this year's round of improvements which also includes improvements at Centennial Park came in at just over $592,000. The Rotary Club of St. Cloud has also provided a donation of $20,000 for the Rotary West Park improvements.

The city is also working on a park trail at Sterling Heights. Zlotnik describes the park as a nice setting with a natural wetland.

Listen to my conversation with Scott Zlotnik below.