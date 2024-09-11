Expected Timeline For 3 New St. Cloud Splash Pads

The addition of 3 new splash pads in St. Cloud is underway. St. Cloud Park and Rec Director Scott Zlotnik joined me on WJON. He says the wading pools at both Centennial and Haws parks have been removed to make way for new splash pads. In addition to that, 10-10 park will be adding a splash pad. The wading pool at Spalt Park will be removed. Zlotnik says the addition of a splash pad at 10-10 park replaces the wading pool at Spalt Park. Both Spalt Park and 10-10 park are on the east side of St. Cloud. Zlotnik indicates the city could look to remove the wading pool at Pantown Park near Madison Elementary. He says that pool is on District 742 property.

Centennial Park (photo - Jay Caldwell)

These park improvements are made possible by the passing of a referendum by voters in 2022. Zlotnik says it's great to improve some of these older parks and it should really make them look nice. He says new hockey rinks are apart of 2 of these park improvements along with new playground equipment at Centennial, 10-10 and Haws parks. Zlotnik indicated Spalt Park isn't a large park and parking is a concern which led them to add the splash pad to 10-10 park instead. New playground equipment will be added at Spalt park. St. Cloud Christian School is across the street from Spalt Park.

Haws Park (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Zlotnik says the plan is to install the elements for the Splash pads in the spring and have them fully operational by July 1, if not before. He says parking continues to be an obstacle in and around some local parks. Zlotnik indicates the city has been looking at installing a parking lot at Hester Park to help with access to the park but there are challenges with that location. He says they've had some issues with the wading pool at Hester Park and would love to get it on board but they are trying to determine if it is worth it to spend the money to get it up and running considering other improvements that could be happening at that location in future years.

Zlotnik says Seeberger and Rotary parks will continue to have wading pool. He says, "for now, yes".

Clark Park was added as the 100th park in the city last month. The location was formerly known as Clark Field. Zlotnik says due to safety issues the park isn't open to the public at this time but will be maintained by city staff. He says they are awaiting a decision on what the vision for the park will be before going forward with improvements to that park.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Zlotnik, it is available below.