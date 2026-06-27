SARTELL (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a house fire in Sartell on Friday afternoon. Sartell Public Safety says they responded to a house fire at about 5:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 22nd Avenue.

Authorities say they were notified prior to arriving at the scene that the owner of the house was not at home. Once on the scene, firefighters went to work quickly to put out the fire on the exterior of the home, then proceeded to extinguish the blaze inside the building.

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Public Safety says the fire was contained to the one home and did not spread to any neighboring structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office has been brought in. Authorities say fire is believed to have been started near the rear of the house.

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