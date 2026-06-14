SARTELL (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a crash in Sartell on Saturday night. Sartell Public Safety says that speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Police Officers and Firefighters, along with Mayo Ambulance, responded to a crash in the 800 block of Roberts Road for a two-vehicle crash. Once on the scene, emergency responders found two heavily damaged vehicles and both drivers with significant injuries. Public Safety says the drivers were both trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated.

Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital and authorities say it is believed they are in serious but stable condition. A passenger in one vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the investigation and provided a crash reconstructionist. The crash remains under investigation, and no names have been released.

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