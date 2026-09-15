ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting three candidate forums.

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President Julie Lunning says they are forums, not debates, so they'll be more conversational. She says there are a lot of issues impacting businesses in Central Minnesota that will likely be topics during the discussions.

At the state level, there are some things that we need to work on. Taxes are extremely high; we have a number of regulations that are still impacting a lot of our industries, mandates that came down the pike in the last few sessions; we're still trying to deal with those.

Wednesday, September 16th, the forum will be with the candidates running for Minnesota Senate in Districts 13 and 14. In Senate District 13, the two candidates are Republican Jared Gapinski and Democrat Trent Dilks. In Senate District 14, the two candidates are Republican Bernie Perryman and incumbent Democrat Aric Putnam.

The forum will be from 8:00 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce office on West St. Germain Street. It is free to attend, but registration is requested as space is limited.

Next Wednesday, September 23rd, there will be a candidate forum for House District 13A and 13B at 8:00 a.m. A forum for House District 14A and 14B will start at 9:30 a.m. In House District 13A, the candidates are Republican Tanja Goering and Democrat Alis Savier. In House District 13B, the candidates are Republican Dawn Loberg and Democrat Justin Doyle. In House District 14A, the candidates are Republican Mike Conway and Democrat Abdi Daisane. In House District 14B, the candidates are Republican Sue Ek and Democrat Zachary Dorholt.