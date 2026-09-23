ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined recycling facility Python’s of Saint Cloud more than $17,000 for industrial waste and stormwater permit violations.

An investigation by the City of Saint Cloud and the MPCA found that an underground holding tank at the Saint Cloud facility was leaking into the city’s stormwater system. The investigation also found that facility staff had failed to complete inspections, recordkeeping, and training programs mandated by Python’s industrial stormwater permit.

In addition to paying the fine, the facility has inspected and decommissioned the faulty tank. The facility also submitted the necessary reports and prevention plans.