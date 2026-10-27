PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Your kids can have a fun Halloween afternoon and learn more about an area sports team all at the same time on Saturday. The River Lakes Stars are hosting a Halloween Skate at the Koronis Ice Arena in Paynesville.

Halloween Skate Combines Skating, Decorating, And Contests At Koronis Ice Arena

The event will have an open skate for kids with candy, cookie and pumpkin decorating, and a costume contest. River Lakes Coach Paul Peterson says there will be some special appearances too:

"We're going to have some fun people there. We'll have some representatives from the local junior teams. We'll have, the St. Cloud Norsemen are sending some players out to come skate with the kids. I think we'll have Willie the Warhawk from the Willmar Warhawks out there. We're trying to make it fun and make it community-involved."

He says they wanted to do something fun for the kids while trying to help grow their program:

"As a hockey parent, I've got two kids that play, and once you get sucked in, you get sucked in, and it's a big family, and we want to get as many people involved as we can. This year we've seen some great success with our Try Hockey Free and our Learn to Skate programs. We've had over ninety different kids sign up for those and get their first experience at the rink and on the ice."

Peterson says the Halloween skate is a good way to introduce kids to the sport and show them how much fun skating can be.

The Halloween skate is open to children of all ages, and they are not required to wear a costume. The event runs from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz