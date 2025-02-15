High School Sports Results Saturday, February 15th

BOYS' BASKETBALL

New London-Spicer 59, Litchfield 65

St. John's Prep 70, Math and Science 84

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Sauk Centre 74, Minneapolis North 52

Victoria Jennissen led the Streeters with 23 points, and Cierra Kortan had 16 points.

New London-Spicer 61, Norwood-Young America 36

BOYS' HOCKEY

St. Cloud Crush 2, Brainerd 3 (OT)

Jackson Stuber and Richard Pyle scored for the Crush.

Mahtomedi 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 4 (OT)

Griffin Sturm had a hat-trick including the game winner, and Jaeger Wood scored for the Crusaders.

Mora-Milaca 3, Becker-Big Lake 6



