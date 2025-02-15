High School Sports Results Saturday, February 15th

High School Sports Results Saturday, February 15th

Chris Liverani on Unsplash

BOYS' BASKETBALL

New London-Spicer 59, Litchfield 65

St. John's Prep 70, Math and Science 84

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Sauk Centre 74, Minneapolis North 52
Victoria Jennissen led the Streeters with 23 points, and Cierra Kortan had 16 points.

New London-Spicer 61, Norwood-Young America 36

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

BOYS' HOCKEY

St. Cloud Crush 2, Brainerd 3 (OT)
Jackson Stuber and Richard Pyle scored for the Crush.

Mahtomedi 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 4 (OT)
Griffin Sturm had a hat-trick including the game winner, and Jaeger Wood scored for the Crusaders.

Mora-Milaca 3, Becker-Big Lake 6

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita

Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: River Lakes Stars, Sartell Sabres, st. cloud high school sports
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON