Monticello&#8217;s Hansen Takes 3 Titles In State Gymnastics Meet

Monticello’s Hansen Takes 3 Titles In State Gymnastics Meet

Getty Images

Montello's Lauren Hansen dominated Class A in the Minnesota State High School League's State Gymnastics Meet in the individual events on Saturday winning titles in All-Around, Floor Exercise, and Uneven Bars. Maddie Hengel took 12th in the Floor Exercise and Kendall Dvorak took 13th in the Class AA Balance Beam as the St. Cloud Crush's top finishers.  See below for how area athletes did in all five individual categories.

CLASS AA

All-Around
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 22nd 34.775

Uneven Bars
Kendall Dvorak, St. Cloud Crush - 16th, 9.025
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 43rd, 8.275
Kaitlynn Cusipag, Sartell - Did Not Finish

Balance Beam
Monika Novitzki, Albany (Holdingford) - 11th, 9.2
Kendall Dvorak, St. Cloud Crush - 13th, 9.2
Allyson Tromburg, Sartell - 47th, 7.975

Floor Exercise
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 12th, 9.25
Allyson Tromburg, Sartell - 18th, 9.2
Brenna Gruber, St. Cloud Crush - 32nd, 9.0
Kendra Teff, St. Cloud Crush - 33rd, 8.975

Vault
Cami Webber, Sartell - 14th, 9.4125
Lilli Bezjak, Sartell - 20th, 9.3625
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 23rd, 9.3
Kiera Florek, St. Cloud Crush - 32nd, 9.2125

CLASS A

All-Around
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 37.475
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 5th, 36.6
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 22nd, 33.225
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 33.225

Ballance Beam
Allie Lu, Big Lake - 4th, 9.325
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 7th, 9.2
Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 15th, 8.875
Sienna Zepeda, Monticello - 17th, 8.85
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 18th, 8.85
Kaitlyn Preheim, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 8.7
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 40th, 8.25
Josie Eveslage, Melrose - 42nd, 8.175
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 46th, 7.525

Floor Exercise
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 9.525
Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 5th, 9.325
Calla Morris, Big Lake - 6th, 9.3
Maggie Graning, Becker - 7th, 9.275
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 8th, 9.25
Gabby Schoenberg, Melrose - 10th, 9.225
Celia Schoenberg, Melrose - 13th, 9.225
Allie Lu, Big Lake - 25th, 9.1
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 30th, 8.975
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 45th, 8.525

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Uneven Bars
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 9.425
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 3rd, 9.4
Josie Eveslage, Melrose - 7th 9.025
Alana Becklund, Monticello - 8th, 9
Celia Schoenberg, Melrose - 9th, 8.875
Maggie Graning, Becker - 15th, 8.675
Abby Knudson, New London-Spicer - 21st, 8.375
Calla Morris, Big Lake - 22nd, 8.35
Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 31st, 8.075
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 33rd, 7.875
Kaitlyn Preheim, New London-Spicer - 34th, 7.8
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 41st, 7.625

Vault
Karli Kirk, Becker - 6th, 9.425
Alana Becklund, Monticello - 11th, 9.3375
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 13th, 9.35
Abby Knudson, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 9.2
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 27th, 9.1
Elizabeth Kluver, New London-Spicer - 37th, 8.925
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 39th, 8.85
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 41st, 8.625

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state

Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Filed Under: gymnastics, Sartell Sabres, St. Cloud Crush, State Gymnastics Meet
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON