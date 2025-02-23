Monticello’s Hansen Takes 3 Titles In State Gymnastics Meet
Montello's Lauren Hansen dominated Class A in the Minnesota State High School League's State Gymnastics Meet in the individual events on Saturday winning titles in All-Around, Floor Exercise, and Uneven Bars. Maddie Hengel took 12th in the Floor Exercise and Kendall Dvorak took 13th in the Class AA Balance Beam as the St. Cloud Crush's top finishers. See below for how area athletes did in all five individual categories.
CLASS AA
All-Around
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 22nd 34.775
Uneven Bars
Kendall Dvorak, St. Cloud Crush - 16th, 9.025
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 43rd, 8.275
Kaitlynn Cusipag, Sartell - Did Not Finish
Balance Beam
Monika Novitzki, Albany (Holdingford) - 11th, 9.2
Kendall Dvorak, St. Cloud Crush - 13th, 9.2
Allyson Tromburg, Sartell - 47th, 7.975
Floor Exercise
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 12th, 9.25
Allyson Tromburg, Sartell - 18th, 9.2
Brenna Gruber, St. Cloud Crush - 32nd, 9.0
Kendra Teff, St. Cloud Crush - 33rd, 8.975
Vault
Cami Webber, Sartell - 14th, 9.4125
Lilli Bezjak, Sartell - 20th, 9.3625
Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 23rd, 9.3
Kiera Florek, St. Cloud Crush - 32nd, 9.2125
CLASS A
All-Around
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 37.475
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 5th, 36.6
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 22nd, 33.225
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 33.225
Ballance Beam
Allie Lu, Big Lake - 4th, 9.325
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 7th, 9.2
Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 15th, 8.875
Sienna Zepeda, Monticello - 17th, 8.85
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 18th, 8.85
Kaitlyn Preheim, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 8.7
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 40th, 8.25
Josie Eveslage, Melrose - 42nd, 8.175
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 46th, 7.525
Floor Exercise
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 9.525
Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 5th, 9.325
Calla Morris, Big Lake - 6th, 9.3
Maggie Graning, Becker - 7th, 9.275
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 8th, 9.25
Gabby Schoenberg, Melrose - 10th, 9.225
Celia Schoenberg, Melrose - 13th, 9.225
Allie Lu, Big Lake - 25th, 9.1
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 30th, 8.975
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 45th, 8.525
Uneven Bars
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 9.425
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 3rd, 9.4
Josie Eveslage, Melrose - 7th 9.025
Alana Becklund, Monticello - 8th, 9
Celia Schoenberg, Melrose - 9th, 8.875
Maggie Graning, Becker - 15th, 8.675
Abby Knudson, New London-Spicer - 21st, 8.375
Calla Morris, Big Lake - 22nd, 8.35
Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 31st, 8.075
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 33rd, 7.875
Kaitlyn Preheim, New London-Spicer - 34th, 7.8
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 41st, 7.625
Vault
Karli Kirk, Becker - 6th, 9.425
Alana Becklund, Monticello - 11th, 9.3375
Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 13th, 9.35
Abby Knudson, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 9.2
Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 27th, 9.1
Elizabeth Kluver, New London-Spicer - 37th, 8.925
Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 39th, 8.85
Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 41st, 8.625
