Monticello’s Hansen Takes 3 Titles In State Gymnastics Meet

Montello's Lauren Hansen dominated Class A in the Minnesota State High School League's State Gymnastics Meet in the individual events on Saturday winning titles in All-Around, Floor Exercise, and Uneven Bars. Maddie Hengel took 12th in the Floor Exercise and Kendall Dvorak took 13th in the Class AA Balance Beam as the St. Cloud Crush's top finishers. See below for how area athletes did in all five individual categories.

CLASS AA

All-Around

Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 22nd 34.775

Uneven Bars

Kendall Dvorak, St. Cloud Crush - 16th, 9.025

Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 43rd, 8.275

Kaitlynn Cusipag, Sartell - Did Not Finish

Balance Beam

Monika Novitzki, Albany (Holdingford) - 11th, 9.2

Kendall Dvorak, St. Cloud Crush - 13th, 9.2

Allyson Tromburg, Sartell - 47th, 7.975

Floor Exercise

Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 12th, 9.25

Allyson Tromburg, Sartell - 18th, 9.2

Brenna Gruber, St. Cloud Crush - 32nd, 9.0

Kendra Teff, St. Cloud Crush - 33rd, 8.975

Vault

Cami Webber, Sartell - 14th, 9.4125

Lilli Bezjak, Sartell - 20th, 9.3625

Madi Hengel, St. Cloud Crush - 23rd, 9.3

Kiera Florek, St. Cloud Crush - 32nd, 9.2125

CLASS A

All-Around

Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 37.475

Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 5th, 36.6

Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 22nd, 33.225

Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 33.225

Ballance Beam

Allie Lu, Big Lake - 4th, 9.325

Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 7th, 9.2

Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 15th, 8.875

Sienna Zepeda, Monticello - 17th, 8.85

Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 18th, 8.85

Kaitlyn Preheim, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 8.7

Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 40th, 8.25

Josie Eveslage, Melrose - 42nd, 8.175

Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 46th, 7.525

Floor Exercise

Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 9.525

Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 5th, 9.325

Calla Morris, Big Lake - 6th, 9.3

Maggie Graning, Becker - 7th, 9.275

Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 8th, 9.25

Gabby Schoenberg, Melrose - 10th, 9.225

Celia Schoenberg, Melrose - 13th, 9.225

Allie Lu, Big Lake - 25th, 9.1

Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 30th, 8.975

Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 45th, 8.525

Get our free mobile app

Uneven Bars

Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 1st, 9.425

Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 3rd, 9.4

Josie Eveslage, Melrose - 7th 9.025

Alana Becklund, Monticello - 8th, 9

Celia Schoenberg, Melrose - 9th, 8.875

Maggie Graning, Becker - 15th, 8.675

Abby Knudson, New London-Spicer - 21st, 8.375

Calla Morris, Big Lake - 22nd, 8.35

Maria Hinnenkamp, Melrose - 31st, 8.075

Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 33rd, 7.875

Kaitlyn Preheim, New London-Spicer - 34th, 7.8

Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 41st, 7.625

Vault

Karli Kirk, Becker - 6th, 9.425

Alana Becklund, Monticello - 11th, 9.3375

Lauren Hansen, Monticello - 13th, 9.35

Abby Knudson, New London-Spicer - 23rd, 9.2

Keatyn Nowacki, Monticello - 27th, 9.1

Elizabeth Kluver, New London-Spicer - 37th, 8.925

Rylie Harrier, New London-Spicer - 39th, 8.85

Mariah Anderson, Dassel-Cokato - 41st, 8.625

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games. Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis