Prep Scores & Schedule – Saturday May 24th
SOFTBALL SCORES - FRIDAY, MAY 23:
St. Cloud Crush 2, St. Michael-Albertville 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 11, Bemidji 6
Brainerd 5, Sartell 0
Princeton 3, Big Lake 4
Big Lake 5, Delano 14
Paynesville 2, Holdingford 5
Holdingford 5, Pequot Lakes 4
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Melrose 8
Melrose 2, Pierz 4
Becker 3, St. Francis 1
Annandale 1, Rockford 11
Providence Academy 7, Annandale 3
Hutchinson 3, ROCORI 9
Schedule for Saturday, May 24th:
Dassel-Cokato vs. Jackson County Central
Class 2A, Section 3, Quarterfinal
New London-Spicer vs. Windom
Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket
BASEBALL SCORES - FRIDAY, MAY 23:
Annandale 14, Kimball 3
Sauk Centre 4, Osakis 3
Holdingford 4, Foley 5
Pierz 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
ROCORI 5, Little Falls 4
Little Falls 9, Milaca 4
Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1
