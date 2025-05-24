Prep Scores & Schedule – Saturday May 24th

SOFTBALL SCORES - FRIDAY, MAY 23:

St. Cloud Crush 2, St. Michael-Albertville 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 11, Bemidji 6

Brainerd 5, Sartell 0

Princeton 3, Big Lake 4

Big Lake 5, Delano 14

Paynesville 2, Holdingford 5

Holdingford 5, Pequot Lakes 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Melrose 8

Melrose 2, Pierz 4

Becker 3, St. Francis 1

Annandale 1, Rockford 11

Providence Academy 7, Annandale 3

Hutchinson 3, ROCORI 9

Schedule for Saturday, May 24th:

Dassel-Cokato vs. Jackson County Central

Class 2A, Section 3, Quarterfinal

New London-Spicer vs. Windom

Class 2A, Section 3, Elimination Bracket

BASEBALL SCORES - FRIDAY, MAY 23:

Annandale 14, Kimball 3

Sauk Centre 4, Osakis 3

Holdingford 4, Foley 5

Pierz 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

ROCORI 5, Little Falls 4

Little Falls 9, Milaca 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1

