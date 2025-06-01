Prep Scores & Schedule – Sunday, June 1st
BASEBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 31st
Little Falls 4, Alexandria 2
Class 3A, Section 8 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Minnewaska 1, New London-Spicer 3
Class 2A, Section 3 Elimination Bracket Rd. 1
Dassel-Cokato 2, Rockford 4
Class 2A, Section 5 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Hutchinson 6, ROCORI 4
Class 3A Section 8 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Becker 1, Big Lake 11
Class 3A, Section 5 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Princeton 8, Monticello 4
Class 3A, Section 5 Semifinal
Game schedule for Monday, June 2nd
Big Lake vs. Totino-Grace
Class 3A, Section 5 Elimination Bracket Semifinal
Staples-Motley vs. Albany
Class 2A, Section 6 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Foley vs. Royalton
Class 2A, Section 6 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
New London-Spicer vs. Morris-Chokio-Alberta
Class 2A, Section 3 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Pierz vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Class 2A, Section 6 Semifinal
