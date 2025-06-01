Prep Scores &#038; Schedule &#8211; Sunday, June 1st

Prep Scores & Schedule – Sunday, June 1st

Image Credit: ben hershey via unsplash

BASEBALL SCORES FROM SATURDAY, MAY 31st

Little Falls 4, Alexandria 2
Class 3A, Section 8 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Minnewaska 1, New London-Spicer 3
Class 2A, Section 3 Elimination Bracket Rd. 1

Dassel-Cokato 2, Rockford 4
Class 2A, Section 5 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Hutchinson 6, ROCORI 4
Class 3A Section 8 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Becker 1, Big Lake 11
Class 3A, Section 5 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Princeton 8, Monticello 4
Class 3A, Section 5 Semifinal

Game schedule for Monday, June 2nd

Big Lake vs. Totino-Grace
Class 3A, Section 5 Elimination Bracket Semifinal

Staples-Motley vs. Albany
Class 2A, Section 6 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Foley vs. Royalton
Class 2A, Section 6 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

New London-Spicer vs. Morris-Chokio-Alberta
Class 2A, Section 3 Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal

Pierz vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Class 2A, Section 6 Semifinal

