New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new business specializing in pediatric occupational, physical, and speech therapy will be opening soon in St. Cloud. The Family Achievement Center of Central Minnesota is planning to open in early June.

Owners Sara and Jed Meyer say they take a holistic family and multi-disciplinary approach to treatment. Sara Meyer says their focus is on helping kids with things like Down syndrome, autism, or developmental delays but they will have assistance for the entire family:

"We'll have eventually as we get going, we'll have some parent events that we can do and we just really want to connect with the community, not only serve the kids that we will have with treatments and therapies but also have opportunities for the families to be engaged."

The Meyers say one of the big differences with the Family Achievement Center is if a person is seeing multiple specialists, those people will work together on behalf of the patient to coordinate care. They say they were inspired by Tom Houle, founder of the Family Achievement Centers in the Twin Cities, to give families a different way to help their kids. Jed Meyer says the St. Cloud area has a big need for these types of services:

"We need more of these services, there are wait lists that are very significant at a lot of the current private practices as well as the bigger hospital systems here in St. Cloud and so what we've found so far is it's very collaborative because there is plenty of need to go around and ultimately bringing this model as another avenue and tool for our parents in this community to help their children work through these, any delay or any challenge that they might have, we're excited to bring that model here."

The Meyers say the Family Achievement Center will feature private treatment rooms for personalized therapy, a large sensory gym for interactive therapies, and a compassionate team dedicated to working together to make therapy a positive experience for the family. The Family Achievement Center will be located at 2904 Roosevelt Road, Suite 1, in St. Cloud.

